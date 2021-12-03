Christmas at the Carter Mansion

to

The Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion 1013 Broad ST, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643

Spend a candlelit evening in the oldest frame house in Tennessee, decorated with bright greenery for the holidays.  Enjoy music, refreshments and historic interpreters re-creating an 18th century Christmas celebration.  Tours are by reservation only and space is limited. Registration opens on November. 1st. Contact the park at regular operating hours for more information.

Info

The Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion 1013 Broad ST, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643
423-543-5808
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas at the Carter Mansion - 2021-12-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas at the Carter Mansion - 2021-12-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas at the Carter Mansion - 2021-12-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas at the Carter Mansion - 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ical