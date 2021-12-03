Christmas at the Carter Mansion
The Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion 1013 Broad ST, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643
Spend a candlelit evening in the oldest frame house in Tennessee, decorated with bright greenery for the holidays. Enjoy music, refreshments and historic interpreters re-creating an 18th century Christmas celebration. Tours are by reservation only and space is limited. Registration opens on November. 1st. Contact the park at regular operating hours for more information.
