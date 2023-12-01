Enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad this holiday season during Christmas at Cass! The steam powered journey will depart the Cass depot and travel along the scenic Greenbrier River. This excursion will last approximately 75 to 90 minutes and will feature decorated & heated coaches. Limited seating will also be available inside our historic Chesapeake & Ohio caboose at the rear of the train!

Each child will receive a special surprise gift during the ride, which is included in the ticket price.

The Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and Friends of Cass will be offering a variety of activities and events throughout the weekend, including visits from Santa!

During the evening, watch as the town of Cass and Greenbrier River Trail come alive with thousands of lights!

A full schedule of Christmas at Cass related events will be announced by the Friends of Cass soon.

Departure Times:

Wednesday & Thursday - 3pm

Friday - 1pm & 3pm

Saturday - 11am, 1pm & 3pm

Sunday - 11am & 1pm