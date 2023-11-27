Christmas Arts & Craft Show

The Great Smoky Christmas Arts & Crafts Show runs from November 27 – December 3, 2023. Unique handcrafted gifts made by members of Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community are offered as they host their annual Christmas show at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community is the nation’s largest organization of independent artisans makes its home in Gatlinburg, TN.

The Tennessee artist and craftsmen here create beautiful and useful things with techniques handed down for decades. Find gorgeous quilts, old-fashioned straw brooms with hand-carved handles, exquisitely woven baskets, hand-dipped scented candles, Victorian ceramic pitchers, pottery, dulcimers, stuffed bears, leather vests, and more. There is handmade jewelry unlike any you’ll find back home. Painters capture scenes of landscapes and mountain life, while potters and weavers work magic with clay and cloth.

Gatlinburg Convention Center:

234 Historic Nature Trail

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 5pm

Sunday 10am – 4pm

Free Admission