The Helen Chamber of Commerce is holding the 17th Annual Christkindlmarkt on November 30 & December 1 and December 7 – 8, 2024. The Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German event that offers everything from unique gifts and decorations to an assortment of savory and sweet foods, drinks and candied treats.

FREE admission!

November 30 & December 1

December 7 & 8

The Annual Lighting of the Village will take place November 29th at 6:00 PM