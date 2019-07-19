Chris Botti
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Multi Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti returns to the festival for a dazzling evening of music, ranging from jazz to pop to rock. For over two decades, this brilliant bandleader and born showman has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become the nation’s largest selling instrumental artist.
$50 Adult
$45 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)
$30 Student/Child
Info
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs