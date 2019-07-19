Chris Botti

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Multi Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti returns to the festival for a dazzling evening of music, ranging from jazz to pop to rock. For over two decades, this brilliant bandleader and born showman has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become the nation’s largest selling instrumental artist.

$50 Adult

$45 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$30 Student/Child

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
8008412787
