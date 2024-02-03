ChinaFest: Year of the Wood Dragon
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at VMFA. Explore Chinese art and culture through art-making activities, collaborative projects, films, artist demonstrations, and performances. This event is free and no registration is required.
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family