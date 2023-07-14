× Expand Chillin' and Grillin' in the Glades

Hosted by Hoge Masonic Lodge, Chillin’ and Grillin’ In The Glades was first started in 2013 as an amateur BBQ contest. With the help of the Town of Wise, the Wise Business Association, the Wise County Tourism Office, and Powell Valley Bank, this event has since evolved into a weekend long BBQ & Music Festival featuring a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) sanctioned contest to crown the Virginia State BBQ Champion AND a Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) sanctioned Steak Contest to crown the Virginia State Champion Steak Cook!Chillin’ and Grillin’ In The Glades has something for everyone to enjoy.

There are activities that are focused on children in the Kid’s Corner like fire truck rides and a Fireman's Obstacle Course. There is a Cornhole Tournament for people to compete in for cash prizes. We have craft vendors set up on Main Street and a food court stocked with regular festival fair and, of course, plenty of barbeque! People who enjoy outdoor concerts will really love The Big Glades venue in downtown Wise, VA.! The Town of Wise hosts one of the regions best music festivals, with entertainment ranging from Southern Rock, Rhythm and Blues, and everything in between.

If BBQ or Steaks are your passion, this is the event for you!!! Up to 34 Professional BBQ teams and 40 steak contestants from all over the United States will be showcasing their culinary skills in downtown Wise, Virginia as they compete for over $8,000 in prize money and the prestigious title of Virginia State Champion! Winning our event gives you a chance at competing in the Jack Daniels World Invitational BBQ Championship and the American Royal, two of the premiere BBQ Contests in the world!. The winner of our Steak Cookoff gets an automatic entry to the SCA World Steak Championship Cookoff in Ft. Worth, TX.! Did we mention that these events are open for anyone who wants to compete?