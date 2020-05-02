Antique Gas Engine Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, exhibits of a working saw mill, displays of small engines, and antique tractors, over 30 historic buildings and numerous other exhibits. Antique & Farm Tractor Pull, 1 pm; Sunday, May 6, church Services, 9 am; Gospel sing, 1:30 p.m. Museum Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open all day. Camping is available. Admission is free.