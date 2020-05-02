Antique Gas Engine Show
West Virginia State Farm Museum 1458 Fairground Rd., Point Pleasant, West Virginia 25550
Antique Gas Engine Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, exhibits of a working saw mill, displays of small engines, and antique tractors, over 30 historic buildings and numerous other exhibits. Antique & Farm Tractor Pull, 1 pm; Sunday, May 6, church Services, 9 am; Gospel sing, 1:30 p.m. Museum Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open all day. Camping is available. Admission is free.
Info
West Virginia State Farm Museum 1458 Fairground Rd., Point Pleasant, West Virginia 25550 View Map