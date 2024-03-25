× Expand The Biltmore Company

NEW! March 25, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025: Chihuly at Biltmore

Amherst at Deerpark, the estate's exhibit center, is the setting for Chihuly at Biltmore, an intimate look at works created by globally-renowned artist Dale Chihuly. Curated especially for Biltmore, the exhibit will feature pedestal works, Drawings, and large-scale installations of Chandeliers, Towers, Mille Fiori, and Neon, showcasing Chihuly's artistic process and influences. A leader in the development of glass as a fine art, Chihuly is celebrated for architectural installations that have captivated viewers around the U.S. and throughout the world.