Named after moonshiner Amos Owens' corn whiskey-based "Cherry Bounce" moonshine, the Cherry Bounce Festival features art from local and regional artists, live bluegrass/Americana music and cherry-inspired items by local restaurants and businesses. The FREE festival kicks off on Friday night with a concert at 7PM and continues on Saturday from 10AM-7PM with art vendors, live music, food trucks and special discounts/promotions from Main Street Merchants