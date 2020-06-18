Cherry Bounce Festival
Forest City Pavilion 153 Park Sq, Forest City, North Carolina 28043
Named after moonshiner Amos Owens' corn whiskey-based "Cherry Bounce" moonshine, the Cherry Bounce Festival features art from local and regional artists, live bluegrass/Americana music and cherry-inspired items by local restaurants and businesses. The FREE festival kicks off on Friday night with a concert at 7PM and continues on Saturday from 10AM-7PM with art vendors, live music, food trucks and special discounts/promotions from Main Street Merchants
