Experience the vibrant culture and traditions of the Cherokee people at the Cherokee Indian Fair. Held annually in Cherokee, NC, this lively event features a variety of activities and attractions, including traditional dance performances, arts and crafts displays, cultural demonstrations, and authentic Cherokee cuisine. Visitors can immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the Cherokee Nation while enjoying carnival rides, live music, and other entertainment. From storytelling sessions to competitive games and competitions, the Cherokee Indian Fair offers something for everyone to enjoy. Come join in the festivities and celebrate the spirit of the Cherokee community at this exciting event.