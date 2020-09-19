Cherokee Heritage Festival

× Expand Sandy Nicolette Cherokee Dancing Fun!

Enjoy traditional Cherokee dancing, cultural arts demonstrations, storytelling, frybread, singing and flute music during this free festival at the outdoor 17th century Cherokee Homestead Exhibit, one of five attractions along a 2-mile Cherokee History Trail in Hayesville. Featured Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians including storyteller and artists, dancers, and award winning dancers and artisans from Cherokee, North Carolina. Children of all ages will enjoy craft activities, practicing blowgun techniques, and a scavenger hunt with their families. Adults will enjoy plant walks through Native Botanical Gardens, led by the Hiwassee River Watershed Coalition staff. The adjacent Clay County “Old Jail” Museum will be open throughout the event. Free admission, parking and shuttle bus. Donations welcome.