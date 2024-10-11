× Expand Visit Cherokee NC

Experience the thrill of classic cars and hot rods at the Cherokee Fall Rod Run. Held in Cherokee, NC, this exciting event showcases a wide array of vintage vehicles from across the country. Visitors can admire the craftsmanship and design of these timeless automobiles while enjoying live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply looking for a fun day out, the Cherokee Fall Rod Run offers something for everyone to enjoy. Join us for a weekend of automotive nostalgia and excitement in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains.