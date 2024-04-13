× Expand Knoxville Cheese Fest

Knoxville's only Cheese Fest is back and better than ever!

Session 1 | 11:00am - 1:00 pm

Session 2 | 2:00 pm - 4:00pm

Session 3 | 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Cheese University by Michael Landis (additional ticket)

Liquid Bread (Beer) & Cheese 12:30-1:30pm

​Bourbon & Cheese 3:30-4:30pm

​Cheese as Dessert 6:30-7:30pm

Join us for our third annual Knoxville Cheese Fest! Back for a third year, and formerly known as Come to Cheezus, this weekend-long event offers opportunities to sample local, domestic and international cheeses and learn from the experts about how to pair cheeses with other foods, ciders, beers and wines.

World Cheese Judge Michael Landis is back with his expertise to help guide you through pairings and learn where you can purchase the cheese for yourself.

NEW IN 2024! Smaller, shorter sessions to alleviate lines and give you the best chance to enjoy your cheese and cider/beer!

We've added two sessions to the Friday night pairing, one with pairing only, and one with the pairing and dinner.

On Saturday, the sessions are shorter, but we have limited the number of tickets sold per session to alleviate lines. In addition, there are optional Cheese University Classes you can attend, to round out your day!

Please note, Cheese University Classes DO NOT include entry to the festival. That is a separate ticket!