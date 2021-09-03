Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival – “Reinventing America”

× Expand Greenville Chautauqua Rosa Parks, Hedy Lamarr, Tom Edison, Nikola Tesla, Ben Franklin

Get ready to laugh, cry and flat out have a great time at this festival of non-stop live history and fun for the whole family. Daily live shows and more are performed in costume by nationally acclaimed historical interpreters. And the shows are FREE!

Step back in time meet these brilliant American game changers – hear their stories – ask them how their world changed. Create a new nation with BEN FRANKLIN. Turn darkness into light with THOMAS EDISON. Spark the Electrical Revolution with NIKOLA TESLA. Smash the glass ceiling with Hollywood star/scientist HEDY LAMARR. And like ROSA PARKS demand your Civil Rights.

Multiple shows daily in Upstate South Carolina at the Mauldin Cultural Center Amphitheater. Additional shows in North Carolina at the Warren Wilson College Pavilion and the Transylvania County Library Amphitheater.

There’s nothing like experiencing history outdoors in a beautiful setting. There will be great story-telling, lots to laugh about, and deep secrets revealed. You’ll laugh – you’ll cry – you’ll have lots of questions. And they’ll be answered. Bring your stories. Share your experiences. Get inspired. Because you're a part of the show. It’s not just history – it’s personal.