Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival – Ben Franklin, Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, Hedy Lamarr and Rosa Parks

× Expand Thom Chalkley Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival

Get ready to laugh, cry and flat out have a great time at this festival of non-stop live history and fun for the whole family. Daily live shows and more are performed in costume by nationally acclaimed historical interpreters. It’s all outdoors, and the shows are FREE!

Step back in time meet these brilliant American game changers – hear their stories – ask them how their world changed. Create a new nation with BEN FRANKLIN. Turn darkness into light with THOMAS EDISON. Spark the Electrical Revolution with NIKOLA TESLA. Set the stage for cell phones & Wi-Fi with Hollywood’s HEDY LAMARR. And like ROSA PARKS demand your Civil Rights.

There’s nothing like experiencing history in a beautiful outdoor setting. Daily outdoor shows, daytime and evening, in Upstate South Carolina at the Mauldin Cultural Center Amphitheater. Additional outdoor shows in North Carolina at the Warren Wilson College Morris Pavilion and the Transylvania County Library Amphitheater.

There will be great story-telling, lots to laugh about, and deep secrets revealed. You’ll laugh – you’ll cry – you’ll have lots of questions. And they’ll be answered. Bring your stories. Share your experiences. Get inspired. Because you're a part of the show. It’s not just history – it’s personal.

For schedule and more information: HistoryComesAlive.org

GREATER GREENVILLE (Free)

Friday 9/3

7:00p Ben Franklin, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

Saturday 9/4

10:00a Rosa Parks, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

7:00p Thomas Edison, Maudlin Outdoor Amphitheater

Sunday 9/5

7:00p Nikola Tesla, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

Monday 9/6

10:00a Thomas Edison, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

7:00p Rosa Parks, Mauldin Amphitheater

Tuesday 9/7

10:00a Nikola Tesla, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

2:00p Rosa Parks Discussion led by performer Becky Stone, Upcountry History Museum

7:00p Hedy Lamarr, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

Wednesday 9/8

10:00a Ben Franklin, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

2:00p Nicola Tesla Discussion led by performer Ian Ruskin, Upcountry History Museum

7:00p Thomas Edison, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

Thursday 9/9

10:00a Hedy Lamarr, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

2:00p Ben Franklin Discussion led by performer Larry Bounds, Upcountry History Museum

7:00p Nicola Tesla, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

Friday 9/10

10:00a Thomas Edison, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

2:00p Hedy Lamarr Discussion led by performer Judith Kalaora, Upcountry History Museum 7:00p Rosa Parks, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

Saturday 9/11

10:00a Nikola Tesla, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

2:00p Thomas Edison Discussion led by performer Hank Fincken, Upcountry History Museum

7:00p Ben Franklin, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

Sunday 9/12

7:00p Hedy Lamarr, Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater

GREATER ASHEVILLE, NC (Free - Registration required) Warren Wilson College Morris Pavilion

Saturday 9/11 2:00p – 6pm Rosa Parks and Hedy Lamarr and great country music

BREVARD, NC (Free) Transylvania County Library, Outdoor Amphitheater

Tuesday 9/7 12:00 noon Ben Franklin

Wednesday 9/8 12:00 noon Hedy Lamarr

Thursday 9/9 12:00 noon Thomas Edison

Friday 9/10 12:00 noon Nikola Tesla