Cementing a friendship that began in childhood, Koda Kerl and Marie Borgman formed the eclectic folk act Chamomile & Whiskey over a cup of hot tea and a little Evan Williams. But the band’s name also speaks to a love of the traditional Irish tunes and bluegrass folk that gave the group traction shortly after its inception with the release of the first album, Wandering Boots. While touring extensively for the next four years, they also set about writing & recording their 2nd album Sweet Afton which was released in 2017 earning rave reviews (Huffington Post named it an Americana record of the year.) Over the course of the next few years the band continued to hone their rowdy country-rock sound adding Drew Kimball on guitar after banjo player Ryan Lavin moved back to his native Ireland.

Chamomile and Whiskey are poised for an exciting year. They have signed with booking agency Nimbleslick Entertainment and they recently completed recording on their 3rd album, Red Clay Heart, in Nashville produced by Drummer-Producer, Ken Coomer (Drummer: Wilco and Uncle Tupelo|Producer: Steve Earle, Sons of Bill, Will Hoge, Jars of Clay, Emmy Lou Harris)

The band is currently on tour and planning a summer 2020 release for Red Clay Heart.