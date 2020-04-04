The Chalk Walk remains one of the fan favorites among our visitors in April! The street painting festival, whose origination as a featured event of Dogwood Arts, drew inspiration from a 16th century Italian happening, turns Knoxville’s downtown sidewalks into a seemingly infinite canvas for the region’s most talented professional and student artists. Dogwood Arts brings this event to Knoxville once again to continue to educate visitors and artists, alike, of this lost art in hopes of keeping it alive for future generations.