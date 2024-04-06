Chalk Walk Live Art Competition

APRIL 6, 2024 | DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE/MARKET SQUARE

Artists Working: 8AM-5PM

Award Ceremony: 7PM (Market Square Stage)

Thousands of art lovers head downtown each year to experience this live art competition in Market Square. Chalk Walk features over 300 artists and collaborative teams working on-site from 8am-5pm to complete their artwork. Cash prizes and ribbons are awarded to select artists who have created imaginative and inspiring artworks in their age division.

2024 APPLICATION: Registration for Chalk Walk 2024 will open on Wednesday, November 1st at 10AM (EST).

Parking: We know it can be intimidating to park Downtown; however, there are 38 parking lots and garages in the Downtown footprint (and over 5,000 spots are free on nights & weekends!). Discover options you didn’t know existed and find a spot closest to Market Square using the Downtown Knoxville Interactive Parking Map - with live parking availability: CLICK HERE