Celtic Storytellers

Tandem storytellers, Susanna Holstein and Judi Tarowky, bring fascinating Celtic tales to life at Blackwater Falls State Park Lodge. At 7:00 p.m., the show is sure to delight and perhaps send shivers down the spines of audiences of all ages. Selkies, bogles, boggarts, black dogs, fairies, dragons, ballads and more create the magical mystical web of stories to be heard and enjoyed. There is no fee to attend.