Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour 2021

Seagrove Potters 14th Annual Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour-Spring Kiln Openings: April 22-24, 2022. Visit studios, meet potters, and expand your pottery collection. Online shopping will be available with some studios, as well.

The Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour takes place on the weekend of April 22, 23 and 24, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm. This special 14th annual event is a self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios, and workshops in the Handmade Pottery Capital of the USA. Seagrove’s title of #1 Town in America for Craft Lovers makes this event even more extraordinary. The tour is held at participating shops located from the downtown center and throughout the countryside. Go behind the scenes to experience the process first-hand and have the unique opportunity to meet the artists before buying handmade pottery to take home and enjoy.

Spring has always been a time for renewal and awakening in Seagrove, and this year an unprecedented number of shops are opening their doors at the same time to celebrate Spring. From the downtown and nestled throughout the countryside, visitors can tour individual potter’s studios and workshops. Participating potters will offer newly handcrafted pottery and ceramic art. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet the artists and experience kiln openings and pottery-making first-hand with some potteries having demonstrations, hands-on activities, food, and music.

This year we are giving away three gift certificates, each for $50. The gift certificates can be used at your favorite participating Seagrove shop. Fill out a card at any participating pottery shop. Qualifying cards will be entered in a drawing, which will take place the weekend of May 22.

The public is invited to start their tour at Luck’s Cannery at 798 NC-705, Seagrove, NC 27341. A welcome tent will be staffed with volunteers wearing masks to answer questions and share a printed pottery map. The map offers a guide to the studios and shops. Pottery maps are also available on our map page listed above.

