Celebrate Clayton is an Arts and Fine Crafts event for all ages presented by the North Georgia Arts Guild. Held annually the last weekend in April in downtown Clayton on Main Street. Vacationers, visitors and local residents are attracted to the festival by the unique arts and fine crafts exhibited on Clayton’s Main Street amid the spectacular North Georgia mountains. This family friendly festival tempts visitors to stay all day with a kids activity area, a wide variety of refreshments from food vendors and restaurants right on Main Street, and local entertainment on the shady lawn of the historic Rock House.

The North Georgia Arts Guild is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. A portion of the proceeds from the festival fund scholarships for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and artistically talented high school seniors.