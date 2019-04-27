Celebrate Clayton Art Festival

Clayton, GA Main Street Downtown Clayton, Clayton, Georgia 30525

Celebrating Fine Art since 1999. The last weekend in April kicks off the outdoor festival season in North Georgia. There’s so much to see and do. Spend the day; spend the weekend. Shop for fine arts and crafts in the juried Artist market where tents of 100+ exhibitors line Main Street. Kids will enjoy fun art activities in the park. Sample tasty street food. And when you need a break, sit awhile on the Rock House lawn and enjoy the strains of local musicians. celebrateclayton.com

Info
Clayton, GA Main Street Downtown Clayton, Clayton, Georgia 30525 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Outdoor
678-467-2697
