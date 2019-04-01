CCx: NextGen
The Collider 1 Haywood St., North Carolina 28801
The world awaits the next generation of climate resilience leaders. CCx: NextGen is a one-day interactive conference that connects two- and four-year undergraduate students with leading climate professionals to gain exclusive insights into this growing field, explore climate resilience practices, and pitch their own solutions.
The Collider 1 Haywood St., North Carolina 28801
