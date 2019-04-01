CCx: Luminaries | Bill Nye

The CCx: Luminary track of Climate City Expo allows the public to hear from visionary leaders who have made environmental action and a commitment to science lifelong callings. The first luminary to confirm his presence at CCx is American science educator, engineer, comedian, television presenter, author, and inventor Bill Nye. Bill Nye, and Greta Johnsen of WBEZ Chicago and host of the NERDette podcast, will dive deep into the science of climate change as evidenced by extreme weather onstage on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.