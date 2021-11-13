Catoctin Holiday Art Tour

Ease into holiday shopping with this scenic art tour north of Route 9 near Lovettsville, VA. All 8 studios are within a 5 mile radius. This group of Loudoun artists has been busy throughout the pandemic, creating original works in paint, wood, clay, glass, metal, fiber, and more, and we can't wait to see you. We will be observing recommended COVID-19 protocols for indoor spaces to keep everyone safe as they prepare for a happy holiday season.

10am - 6pm all weekend

Find maps and artist information at http://www.catoctinart.com

FREE

