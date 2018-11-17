Catawba Valley Holiday Market

Here's the perfect opportunity for you to purchase unique gifts lovingly grown by local food producers and created by local crafters and artists.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market presents the 9th annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 17, 2018, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM. , rain, snow or sunshine. The Holiday Market will be inside the Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba, VA 24070.

The holiday event began on an afternoon in December of 2010 with a few vendors and has grown over the years. The event now has 30 vendors, is held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and runs from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Area residents eagerly anticipate shopping for holiday gifts!

Vendors returning in 2018 will offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, meats, jams and pickled products, as well as bath and beauty products, arts and crafts. Several new vendors are bringing hand-painted porcelain jewelry and ornaments, acrylic paintings, books for children and adults, snowmen luminaries, copper vessels (mugs, buckets, trays, etc.) and much more. Food items offered by new vendors include chickens (organically grown, whole and cuts), cornmeal, dry beans, kettle corn, greens and pesto.

For updates, photos, etc., go to www.catawbafarmersmarket.com and https://www.facebook.com/Catawba-Valley-Farmers-Market-129469157077509/