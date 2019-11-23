The 10th Annual Catawba Valley Holiday Market offers you an opportunity to purchase unique gifts lovingly grown by local food producers and created by local artists and craftsmen. The Holiday Market is held at the Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road (Rt. 779), Catawba, VA 24070. The date is Saturday, November 23, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Most vendors will be inside the Center, with additional craftsmen and food vendors outside under the picnic shelter. The first floor of the Center, including the display area and restrooms, as well as the picnic shelter area, are all handicap accessible. Parking is free.

The Holiday Market continues to expand each year, now with 30+ local vendors offering their handmade arts and crafts, homebaked goods and locally grown meats and fall produce. Included will be pottery, bath and beauty products, ornaments, several types of jewelry, hand-turned wooden pens and bowls, baby items, wooden toys, folk-art and primitive items, local photographs framed in reclaimed barn wood, note cards, quilts and other sewn crafts, wood-burned ornaments (personalization available), handspun yarn, knit & crocheted garments and much more.

Don't forget the pets and wildlife! You'll find bird houses and feeders, squirrel feeders, and catnip-stuffed socks for kitties.

One local craft person will have decorative items she cuts from steel, in the shape of animals, birds, stars, flowers and cowboys, for display inside or outside the home. Another artist will offer barn quilts designed to be displayed on barns, outbuildings, homes or fences. Bring a photo of your pet and have a portrait painted on a clear glass ornament, on a mailbox or on canvas for hanging in your home.

Another craftsman will offer his handmade copper vessels (mugs, buckets, trays, etc.) and also kettle corn popped on site in one of his huge copper kettles.

Ted Carroll, a local author, will release Echoes from Catawba Volume 2, “Granny Taylor of Possum Holler”. Autographed copies will be available for purchase, along with the first-ever book written about Catawba, Virginia, Echoes From Catawba Volume 1, “Growing Up in Catawba Valley Appalachia”.

Food items will include country ham slices, sausage, bacon, eggs, honey, applebutter, fried pies, jams, pickles, relishes, cakes, cookies, breads, pies, pumpkin rolls, fall produce, pumpkins, granola, fudge and other candies.

Breakfast biscuits and coffee will be available early. Hot dogs, chips, soft drinks, coffee and bottled water will be featured for lunch.

Visit catawbafarmersmarket.com for more details. Updates and a complete list of vendors, along with photos, may be found on Facebook.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the VA Tech Catawba Sustainability Center, the County of Roanoke, Catawba Valley Ruritan Club and the Catawba community.