Come to the Catawba Valley Farmers Market for grass-fed beef, a large selection of pork products and eggs. Local farmers and gardeners will have a varied selection of vegetables and fruits, which will change as the growing season progresses. There will also be breads, cakes, cookies & other baked goods. Vegetable and flower bedding plants are available as well as hanging baskets and potted patio tomatoes.

Local craftsmen have quilts, table runners & napkins, country-themed photos framed in reclaimed barn wood, note cards, pottery, handmade candles, wooden bowls and writing pens, bird houses and baskets.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market is located under the picnic shelter at Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road (Rt. 779), just off Rt. 311, in Catawba. The Market is open every Thursday , from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m., from May 10 to mid-October, rain or shine. This site is a Roanoke County Park, with playground for the kids and indoor restrooms. The Market is handicap-accessible, with plenty of free parking and beautiful farm & mountain scenery to enjoy as you shop. Come out to meet and get to know the local farmers, gardeners, cooks and craftsmen who are producing the fresh foods, baked goods, plants and crafts!

The Facebook page includes a weekly newsletter, news of special events and many photos. Ann Harrell, Market Manager, may be contacted at (540)864-5913 or catawbafarmersmarket@outlook.com.