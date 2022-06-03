The 2nd event bringing you the absolute coolest seminars and NEW gear fishing! Plus we are expanding it to ALL fishing to have something for everyone! Again we will have a charity dunking booth! Proceeds will go to the Knoxville Children’s Hospital.

A Bit About The Event

The CATAPALOOZA fishing expo was founded in 2018 by Hookers Terminal Tackle to brings the latest news, updates, new equipment and more to our catfishing community. Also we have decided to expand the expo to all fishing and hunting to have something for everyone! We pride ourselves on being a fun and collaborative environment, where people from all over can come together in a family fun setting.