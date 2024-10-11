This fall festival celebrates the leaves beginning to change in the beautiful mountain village of Cashiers. This popular and FREE event welcomes 90 artisans to the park. Visitors will find unique handcrafted wood, pottery, jewelry and much more on display and for purchase throughout the weekend. Food, drink, and live music add to the festive spirit of this event. The Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, October 11 – 13, 2024.

The Village Green is currently reconnecting with our returning vendors and keeping an active waitlist! Should space become available, we’ll begin by opening applications to our waitlisted vendors.

Interested in joining our potential vendor list? Reach out to Shelby@CashiersGreen.com to learn more!

The Village Green’s 2024 hand-painted glass Christmas ornaments will be available for purchase during the festival at The Village Green tent!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2024: Festival Open 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2024: Festival Open 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2024: Festival Open 10:00am-3:00pm