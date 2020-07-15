Nationally acclaimed painters from throughout the country set up their easels to capture the beauty of the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau landscape and quaint mountain lifestyle. This type of outdoor location painting is known as en plein air, French for open air.

The Cashiers Plein Air Festival is a biennial event held to raise funds to enhance The Village Green. During this week-long event, artists set up their easels in and around Cashiers to create original art depicting the area. These unique paintings are displayed for viewing and sale at The Village Green Commons. Other highlights include a special patron party, the Palette to Palate Affair, as well as live demonstrations by the artists. Cost is $25.