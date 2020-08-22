Interior designers representing the Southeastern region will not only bring trending design to Cashiers but will again create the magic that is The Cashiers Designer Showhouse. Leading area landscapers are involved in redefining the areas surrounding the home and in turn creating serene and evocative late summer mountain gardens for showhouse strolling. Throughout the week, Showhouse attendees will admire the work of the talented designers; enjoy a variety of workshops, book signings, and panel discussions from beloved creatives across the country. Cost is $30.