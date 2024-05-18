"Cars and Cornmeal"

Francis Grist Mill 14 Hugh Massie Rd, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786

Cars and Cornmeal is a mixture of history, grinding corn, car show, and local crafters.

Education & Learning, History, This & That
828 456 6307
