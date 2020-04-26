6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival

to Google Calendar - 6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival - 2020-04-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival - 2020-04-26 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival - 2020-04-26 12:00:00 iCalendar - 6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival - 2020-04-26 12:00:00

Highland Brewing Company 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville, North Carolina 28805

Meet the makers, learn about cheese making and crafts related to the cheese industry, sample and purchase local products. This fun gathering is a great way to see all the member cheese makers (and then some) in one place.  The festival always includes workshops, family fun activities, pairings, and demonstrations.

Info

Highland Brewing Company 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville, North Carolina 28805 View Map
to Google Calendar - 6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival - 2020-04-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival - 2020-04-26 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival - 2020-04-26 12:00:00 iCalendar - 6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival - 2020-04-26 12:00:00