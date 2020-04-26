6th Annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival
Highland Brewing Company 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville, North Carolina 28805
Meet the makers, learn about cheese making and crafts related to the cheese industry, sample and purchase local products. This fun gathering is a great way to see all the member cheese makers (and then some) in one place. The festival always includes workshops, family fun activities, pairings, and demonstrations.
