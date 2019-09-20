Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival
Historic Downtown Wilkesboro 100 East Main St, Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28697
In addition to great music, those that attend will be treated to some of North Carolina’s best food as each year trucks from the region will bring their secret recipes to feed the masses and vie for the Carolina in the Fall™ Food Truck Championship trophy. Additionally, local vineyards and regional craft breweries will be onsite to provide a taste of the region’s best beverages.
