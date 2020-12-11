Candlelight Tours

Chief Vann House Historic Site - Chatsworth, GA - Please arrive by 8 p.m. to fully tour the house and grounds. When the Moravians became the first to open a Christian Mission on the Cherokee Nation in 1801, we can speculate that they used the Vann House for what became the first Christmas celebration on the Cherokee Nation. To celebrate, enjoy a self-guided tour through our historic Cherokee Home with live music and more than 200 candles to light your path. Tour the Cherokee Farmstead and enjoy warm apple cider and Moravian cookies!