Candlelight Christmas at the Museum of Appalachia

Experience the serenity of an Appalachian Christmas at the Museum of Appalachia! The centerpiece of this holiday event is an evening tour of the Museum’s pioneer village. The cabins will be adorned with old-fashioned Christmas decorations and festively lit for the occasion. Activities will include storytelling, live nativity, music, and wagon rides. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, sorghum making, apple butter churning, and more.