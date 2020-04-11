Candle Making Workshop

to Google Calendar - Candle Making Workshop - 2020-04-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Candle Making Workshop - 2020-04-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Candle Making Workshop - 2020-04-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Candle Making Workshop - 2020-04-11 13:00:00

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Join historian Rachel Deddens for the history of candle making, then create your own decorative candle using natural material. All materials will be provided. This will be an outdoor family activity; dress for weather and wear old shoes and clothes. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $15/Member, $18/Non-Member.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Workshops
434-325-8169
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Candle Making Workshop - 2020-04-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Candle Making Workshop - 2020-04-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Candle Making Workshop - 2020-04-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Candle Making Workshop - 2020-04-11 13:00:00