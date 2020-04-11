Candle Making Workshop
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Join historian Rachel Deddens for the history of candle making, then create your own decorative candle using natural material. All materials will be provided. This will be an outdoor family activity; dress for weather and wear old shoes and clothes. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $15/Member, $18/Non-Member.
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Workshops