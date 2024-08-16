× Expand photo provided by Paramount Bristol Can I Kick It?

In 2011 SHAOLIN JAZZ – The 37th Chamber came into the world. It became an instant cult classic receiving favorable mentions and reviews on Okayplayer, Hypebeast, NPR, XM Radio, and BBC Radio.

What first began as a cool mixtape idea thought up by Gerald Watson and produced by his longtime collaborator DJ 2-Tone Jones, is now an award-winning creative brand known for producing a range of content and unique engagements that explore the intersections of Hip-Hop, Jazz and Martial Arts culture. SHAOLIN JAZZ has been featured across the map at notable performance venues and institutions.