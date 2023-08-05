Camp Wesser - Adult Summer Camp

× Expand Nantahala Outdoor Center Unleash your inner adventurer at Camp Wesser, the ultimate one-day adult summer camp at the Nantahala Outdoor Center! Enjoy a 9am Whitewater Rafting Trip, Lunch at Big Wesser, then an afternoon of optional activities for a Fontana Lake paddle, or traverse the Zip Line Adventure Park! Then, join New Belgium for a fun and competitive game of Beer Olympics! Grab a team and taste, play games, and compete for prizes! Get ready for an unforgettable day of outdoor excitement, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime.

All participants must be 21+.

Schedule:

8:00am – Check-In

9:00am – Fully Guided Whitewater Rafting Trip on The Nantahala River

Lunch at Big Wesser Riverside Pub

1:00-3:00pm – Paddle Fontana Lake on a Stand-up Paddleboard or Sit-on-top Kayak or try our Zip Line Adventure Park & Ropes Course

5:00pm New Belgium Beer Olympics on the banks of the Nantahala River

6:00-8:00pm – Bonfire with S’Mores, live music on our riverside stage!

All equipment is included. Lodging, dinner, and other beverages are not included but can be purchased from all campus area restaurants. Save 10% on all lodging, use code CAMP23 at checkout.

For Rafting: Dress for getting wet and wear shoes that will stay securely on your feet (flip-flops are NOT acceptable footwear). Don’t forget dry clothes and shoes for after your trip. There are changing rooms available.

For Zip Line Adventure Park: Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing that you don’t mind getting wet or dirty. You will need to wear sturdy shoes like sneakers or hiking shoes that will stay on securely during the trip. No sandals, water shoes, Crocs, Tevas, Keens, or Chacos are allowed.

For Fontana Lake: Dress for getting wet and wear shoes that will stay securely on your feet (flip-flops are NOT recommended footwear). Don’t forget dry clothes and shoes for after your trip. There are changing rooms and pay showers available. In cooler weather, avoid wearing heavy cotton; wear synthetic or wool instead.

Check in for Summer Camp Friday night from 6-7pm or Saturday morning from 8-8:30am at the Adventure Deck.

Price: $150