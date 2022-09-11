Butterbeans on the Pavilion

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Butterbeans

Taking their name from the popular Southern staple, acoustic folk group Butterbeans is comprised of pickin’ buddies Mary Ervin, David Williams, and Robert Gucwa. A product of their experiences and musical influences, they like to call their style “toe-tapping porch music”. Bringing down-home vocal harmonies, fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar, and harmonica, Butterbeans plays a broad variety of Americana styles including traditional and original music. Come tap awhile...or get up and shake a leg! Always FREE.