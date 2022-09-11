Butterbeans on the Pavilion
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Butterbeans
Taking their name from the popular Southern staple, acoustic folk group Butterbeans is comprised of pickin’ buddies Mary Ervin, David Williams, and Robert Gucwa. A product of their experiences and musical influences, they like to call their style “toe-tapping porch music”. Bringing down-home vocal harmonies, fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar, and harmonica, Butterbeans plays a broad variety of Americana styles including traditional and original music. Come tap awhile...or get up and shake a leg! Always FREE.