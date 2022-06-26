Butterbeans on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Butterbeans perform on the pavilion

Taking their name from the popular Southern staple, acoustic folk group Butterbeans is comprised of pickin’ buddies Mary Ervin, David Williams, and Robert Gucwa. A product of their experiences and musical influences, they like to call their style “toe-tapping porch music”. Bringing down-home vocal harmonies, fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar, and harmonica, Butterbeans plays a broad variety of Americana styles including traditional and original music. Come tap awhile...or get up and shake a leg! Take a listen: https://youtu.be/l6KSkEbJ7bw then join them for a great free concert on the pavilion.