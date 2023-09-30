× Expand Burke's Garden Fall Festival

Come and celebrate our agricultural heritage with homemade food, home-grown produce, handmade crafts and hands-on farm demonstrations in the beautiful valley of Burke's Garden, VA. The highest valley in Virginia and adjacent to the Appalachian Trail, this National Historic District is renowned for its rolling terrain and fertile farmland.

With outdoor experiences for families and children, entertainment with mountain flavor, as well as continued emphasis on high quality products and food, this year's festival will appeal to anyone who appreciates history and farm living and all they have to offer. Join us for a day in the country as we welcome another bountiful harvest.

Bring a lawn chair...relax and enjoy musical entertainment...and be sure to come hungry!