Buhl Workshop with Doreen Johnson

This workshop will show participants several techniques for piecing the center, "Pieced" blocks of the Buhl quilt. Doreen Johnson will be demonstrating traditional & modern methods of assembling the blocks. The class will explore curved piecing and NON curved "Quick Prep" assembly options.

Some materials will be provided. Participants will need to bring fabric, thread, and their own sewing machine. Hand-piecing is optional. This class will have a 30 minute lunch break. Lunch will not be provided by the museum. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/buhl-quilt-workshop-with-doreen-johnson-tickets-63990596597