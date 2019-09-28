Buhl Quilt Workshop with Doreen Johnson

The workshop is to share techniques for assembling the center "Pieced" block portion of the Buhl quilt. Follow Along as Doreen Johnson and Patti Snyder demonstrate traditional and modern methods of assembling the “Rainbow” block. We will explore curved piecing and NON curved "Quick Prep" assembly options. Demonstrations will cover both Hand and Machine sewing techniques. Students may decide for themselves if they wish to HAND or MACHINE stitch their block in class. Bring your sewing machine if you wish to practice machine piecing.

Students will bring a short list of basic supplies to class. Supply list available upon registration.