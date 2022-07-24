Buffalo Cove on the Pavilion Stage
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Buffalo Cove on the pavilion stage
Buffalo Cove is a musical trio from NC playing traditional and original music on acoustic instruments (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and bass). Come hear them perform! They'll make you tap your feet and dance to their upbeat, fun Appalachian style music. https://youtu.be/7ABBnBCt2Ts
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor