Buffalo Cove on Orchard Pavilion

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Buffalo Cove is a musical trio from NC playing traditional and original music on acoustic instruments (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and bass). Come hear them perform! They'll make you tap your feet and dance to their upbeat, fun Appalachian style music. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/7ABBnBCt2Ts, then please come on over.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
