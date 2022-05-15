Buffalo Cove on Orchard Pavilion

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Buffalo Cove on the pavilion at the O

Buffalo Cove is a musical trio from NC playing traditional and original music on acoustic instruments (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and bass). Come hear them perform! They'll make you tap your feet and dance to their upbeat, fun Appalachian style music. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/7ABBnBCt2Ts, then please come on over.