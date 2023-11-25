Buchanan Small Business Saturday Celebration

× Expand Town of Buchanan Rediscover small town America in Downtown Buchanan during Small Business Saturday.

Discover Buchanan's Small Business Saturday where you can introduce your family to small town America as you shop, stroll and dine along Buchanan's historic Main Street. Explore Buchanan from one end of Town to the other, you will discover a wealth of goods and services including; John Deere, Stihl and other Garden and Farm needs, a Hardware Store, Amish made furniture, Primitives, Home Decor, Textiles, Antiques & Collectibles, Art, Handmade Crafts, and, some great places for carry out, or, dine in. Explore our outdoor Christmas Market on Main Street next to Town Hall. From 9 am until 3:00 pm Carriage Rides are available leaving from in front of Town Hall from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm, as well as an old-fashioned Tree Lighting next to Town Hall at 7:00 pm. If you are here late, you can enjoy a holiday "classic" movie in the historic Buchanan Theatre beginning following the Tree Lighting.

Buchanan is just 24 miles north of Roanoke. From Interstate 81 at Exits 162 or 168. US Route 11 is our Main Street. You can reach Buchanan from the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 90.9.

Did you know that you can make a difference when you shop this year? Statistics show when you shop at locally owned businesses, 68 cents of every dollar stays in the community, while every dollar spent at a national chain, only 43 cents stays in the community. Small businesses are like snowflakes, each one is unique.