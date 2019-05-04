Rediscover the charm of small-town America during Buchanan’s 6th annual Buchanan Garden Festival.

A little bit of something for everyone, Buchanan’s Garden Festival celebrates gardens, outdoor living and home improvements. Activities begin with an old-fashioned May Pole dance at 10a.m. in the Garden of the historic Wilson Warehouse/Community House.

Nestled along the bank of the James River, dozens of vendors will be set up offering annuals, perennials, trees, bird houses, garden whimsies and food. As you explore you will also find handmade crafts, local and regional artists as well as home and outdoor living vendors complimenting the garden treasures you will find at the event.

Additional activities include Live Music, Kid’s Games & Crafts, Educational Talks featuring guest speakers from the Roanoke Master Gardener Program, a Plein Air Painting Competition, and a full day of fun set in the garden of the historic Wilson Warehouse and the Town Park.

While you are here, you will want to explore our historic Main Street where you will find locally owned shops and restaurants filling buildings dating from the early 1800’s through the nostalgic 1950’s.